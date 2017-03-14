1095 North Kenter Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90049

1095 North Kenter Avenue Los Angeles CA
$1,699,000
9,680 sqft lot
$1,096 per sqft
1958 build
17205088 MLS#
House Contingent
Located in Crestwood Hills, Craig Ellwood's Smith House is as dramatic as it is iconic. In 1960, Architectural Review wrote: Periodically there comes to light a building that-whatever its other merits-seizes the attention by the way it exemplifies some aspect of modern architecture. Such a structure is the hillside house in California house by Craig Elwood. A Queens Necklace view of Santa Monica Bay & Palos Verdes ads to the appeal. At night, the house appears to hover effortlessly over the canyon. The property has been widely published. This special house is close to original condition, waiting for a devoted restoration. Ready to live in a piece of art? Schedule a Private ShowingListing courtesy of DAMLS / Teles Properties, Inc.
Year Built: 1958
Style: Mid Century
Square Footage: 1,550.00 Sqft
SqFt Source: Other
Roofing: Roof-Flat
Entry Location: Ground Level w/Steps
Eating Areas: Dining Area
Rooms: Entry, Living Room, Master Bedroom(L)
Flooring: Carpet, Mixed, Tile
Laundry Location: Individual Room, Inside
Disclosures: Comp To Buyer Agent, Trust/Conservator
HOA: No
Area: Brentwood
View: Canyon View, City Lights View, Bay View, Ocean View
0.22 Acres:
Lot SqFt: 9680.00
Lot Measurement: SqFt
Condition: Fixer
Patio Features: Deck(s)
Playing Courts: None(L)
$7,646,264.63 Price Per Acre:
Spa/Hot Tub: No
Spa/Hot Tub Desc: None(L)
Total: 2
Full Baths: 1
Total Baths: 2
Three Quarter: 1
Price Per SqFt: $1,096.13
Virtual Tour: Virtual Tour
Cooling Type: Air Conditioning
Fireplace: Living Room
Heating Type: Central Furnace
Sewer: In Street(L)
Volt 220 Location: 220V Throughout
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer
Cooking Appliances: Oven-Electric
Zoning: Property Report,LARE15
Parking: Carport
|Date
|Event
|Price
|% Change
|Mar 13, 2017
|Sold Subject To Contingencies
|$1,699,000
|—
|Feb 24, 2017
|Listed / Active
|$1,699,000
|—
|10
|
Kenter Canyon Elementary Charter School
Public K-5
|N/A
|
St Martin Of Tours Elementary School
Private K-8
|N/A
|
Brentwood School
Private K-12
|10
|
Community Magnet Charter Elementary School
Public K-5
|N/A
|
John Thomas Dye School
Private K-6
|6
|
Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet School
Public K-5
|10
|
Franklin Elementary School
Public K-5
|9
|
Paul Revere Charter Middle School
Public 6-8
|N/A
|
St Martin Of Tours Elementary School
Private K-8
|N/A
|
Archer School For Girls
Private 6-12
|N/A
|
Brentwood School
Private K-12
|N/A
|
John Thomas Dye School
Private K-6
|9
|
Palisades Charter High School
Public 9-12
|N/A
|
Archer School For Girls
Private 6-12
|N/A
|
Brentwood School
Private K-12
|N/A
|
St Martin Of Tours Elementary School
Private K-8
|N/A
|
Archer School For Girls
Private 6-12
|N/A
|
Brentwood School
Private K-12
|N/A
|
John Thomas Dye School
Private K-6
* GreatSchools scores are based on a scale from 1 to 10, where 10 is above average.
The school service areas are not definitive and should only be used as guidance. GreatSchools Ratings provided by www.greatschools.org
