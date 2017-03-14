1095 North Kenter Avenue

1095 North Kenter Avenue Los Angeles CA

$1,699,000

Take a look inside Go See This Home

1095 North Kenter Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90049

  • 2 beds

  • 2 baths

  • 1,550 sqft

  • 9,680 sqft lot

  • $1,096 per sqft

  • 1958 build

  • 17205088 MLS#

Report a problem

House Contingent

$1,699,000

When do you want to see it?

Select a date
Or Call Us 1-800-241-3327

Located in Crestwood Hills, Craig Ellwood's Smith House is as dramatic as it is iconic. In 1960, Architectural Review wrote: Periodically there comes to light a building that-whatever its other merits-seizes the attention by the way it exemplifies some aspect of modern architecture. Such a structure is the hillside house in California house by Craig Elwood. A Queens Necklace view of Santa Monica Bay & Palos Verdes ads to the appeal. At night, the house appears to hover effortlessly over the canyon. The property has been widely published. This special house is close to original condition, waiting for a devoted restoration. Ready to live in a piece of art? Schedule a Private Showing

Listing courtesy of DAMLS / Teles Properties, Inc.
Tour this home with Estately

1095 North Kenter Avenue

Schedule a Free Tour

Or Call Us 1-800-241-3327

Customer endorsement

Requested late on Saturday, saw houses on Sunday. Can’t beat it!

– Alex, Estately Client

Property details for 1095 North Kenter Avenue

Last updated Mar 14, 2017 3:14 PM
Last changed about 21 hours ago

The Building

Year Built: 1958

Style: Mid Century

Square Footage: 1,550.00 Sqft

SqFt Source: Other

Roofing: Roof-Flat

Interior

Entry Location: Ground Level w/Steps

Eating Areas: Dining Area

Rooms: Entry, Living Room, Master Bedroom(L)

Flooring: Carpet, Mixed, Tile

Laundry Location: Individual Room, Inside

Financial & Terms

Disclosures: Comp To Buyer Agent, Trust/Conservator

HOA: No

Location

Area: Brentwood

View: Canyon View, City Lights View, Bay View, Ocean View

The Property

0.22 Acres:

Lot SqFt: 9680.00

Lot Measurement: SqFt

Condition: Fixer

Patio Features: Deck(s)

Playing Courts: None(L)

$7,646,264.63 Price Per Acre:

Spa/Hot Tub: No

Spa/Hot Tub Desc: None(L)

Beds

Total: 2

Baths

Full Baths: 1

Total Baths: 2

Three Quarter: 1

The Listing

Price Per SqFt: $1,096.13

Virtual Tour: Virtual Tour

Heating & Cooling

Cooling Type: Air Conditioning

Fireplace: Living Room

Heating Type: Central Furnace

Utilities

Sewer: In Street(L)

Volt 220 Location: 220V Throughout

Appliances

Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer

Cooking Appliances: Oven-Electric

The Community

Zoning: Property Report,LARE15

Parking

Parking: Carport

Tour this home with Estately
Go see 1095 North Kenter Avenue
Or Call Toll Free 1-800-241-3327
We guarantee that we'll never spam you.

What it's like to live at 1095 North Kenter Avenue

Transit

Provided by local transit authorities.

  •   N/A
  •   N/A

WalkScore™

Provided by WalkScore™ Inc.

6

Car-Dependent

Soundscore™

Provided by HowLoud

78

Active

Busy Active Calm

Utility Costs

Estimate provided by Clearly Energy

$147 /mo.

About estimated utilities

View a full report

Potential Airbnb Income

Rent on Airbnb with Everbooked

$4,460 /mo.

About estimated Airbnb income

Access a full report

Sale history for 1095 North Kenter Avenue

Date Event Price % Change
Mar 13, 2017 Sold Subject To Contingencies $1,699,000
Feb 24, 2017 Listed / Active $1,699,000

Schools near 1095 North Kenter Avenue

Serving this property Elementary Middle High Private
10

Kenter Canyon Elementary Charter School

Public K-5

9

Paul Revere Charter Middle School

Public 6-8

9

Palisades Charter High School

Public 9-12

10

Kenter Canyon Elementary Charter School

Public K-5

N/A

St Martin Of Tours Elementary School

Private K-8

N/A

Brentwood School

Private K-12

10

Community Magnet Charter Elementary School

Public K-5

N/A

John Thomas Dye School

Private K-6

6

Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet School

Public K-5

10

Franklin Elementary School

Public K-5

9

Paul Revere Charter Middle School

Public 6-8

N/A

St Martin Of Tours Elementary School

Private K-8

N/A

Archer School For Girls

Private 6-12

N/A

Brentwood School

Private K-12

N/A

John Thomas Dye School

Private K-6

9

Palisades Charter High School

Public 9-12

N/A

Archer School For Girls

Private 6-12

N/A

Brentwood School

Private K-12

N/A

St Martin Of Tours Elementary School

Private K-8

N/A

Archer School For Girls

Private 6-12

N/A

Brentwood School

Private K-12

N/A

John Thomas Dye School

Private K-6

* GreatSchools scores are based on a scale from 1 to 10, where 10 is above average.

The school service areas are not definitive and should only be used as guidance. GreatSchools Ratings provided by www.greatschools.org

The details on 1095 North Kenter Avenue: This house located in West Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90049 is currently for sale for $1,699,000. 1095 North Kenter Avenue is a 1,550 square foot house with 2 beds and 2 baths. 1095 North Kenter Avenue is in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Angeles and has a WalkScore™ of 6, making it car-dependent. This house is in the attendance area of Kenter Canyon Elementary Charter School, Paul Revere Charter Middle School, and Palisades Charter High School.

Listing Courtesy of: DAMLS and Teles Properties, Inc..

The information being provided by DAMLS is for the visitor's personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties visitor may be interested in purchasing.

Any information relating to a property referenced on this web site comes from the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) program of DAMLS. This web site may reference real estate listing(s) held by a brokerage firm other than the broker and/or agent who owns this web site.

The accuracy of all information, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footages and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals.

Copyright © 2017 Estately, Inc. Data displayed here has not been verified by Estately.

Nearby Neighborhoods
Nearby Cities
Nearby ZIP Codes
Popular Cities
Back to listing
  • STEP 1
  • STEP 2
  • STEP 3
  • STEP 4

When do you want to see it?

Select a date that is best for you

What is your name?

So we know what to call you.

What is your contact information?

So we can quickly assist you.
1095 North Kenter Avenue

Thank you

We will call or text you very soon to confirm your tour (typically within 15 minutes, but it might be a bit longer outside business hours or in rare cases). The tour is free, and there's no obligation! We look forward to helping you.

Estately
Continue your home search